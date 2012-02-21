Man dies following south Tulsa crash

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016
Tulsa, Okla. —
A 52-year-old man is dead, following a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve.
The collision happened around 7:44 p.m., near 55th and Memorial.
"A white truck was southbound on Memorial when it left the road at a high rate of speed, striking a utility pole then continued off the road striking several objects," Tulsa police said. "The driver was transported by EMSA to the hospital in critical condition. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital."
It's believed the unidentified driver had a "medical episode" and he lost control of his vehicle.
Nobody else was involved in the crash.
