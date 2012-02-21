Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

Man dies following south Tulsa crash

Nobody else was hurt in the collision

Tulsa police car
Shelby Travis
File photo

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A 52-year-old man is dead, following a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve.

The collision happened around 7:44 p.m., near 55th and Memorial.

"A white truck was southbound on Memorial when it left the road at a high rate of speed, striking a utility pole then continued off the road striking several objects," Tulsa police said.  "The driver was transported by EMSA to the hospital in critical condition.  The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital."

It's believed the unidentified driver had a "medical episode" and he lost control of his vehicle.  

Nobody else was involved in the crash.   

