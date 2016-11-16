Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

Man convicted of statutory rape ordered to not have sex until marriage

View Larger
Gavel
Youtube.com
Gavel

Related

Attorney disbarred after being accused of having sex with clients
Man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old
Get the KRMG app!

By Palm Beach Post

TWIN FALLS, Idaho —

As part of a sentence, a judge in Idaho ordered that a 19-year-old convicted of statutory rape cannot have sex with anyone until he is married.

Cody Herrera pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl in March 2015 and received a sentence of five to 15 years in prison, the Times-News reports.

The judge said that if Herrera completes his celibacy requirement, he will be released early on probation.

Before the sentencing, Herrera told the judge he’s had 34 sexual partners.

“I have never seen that level of sexual activity by a 19-year-old,” the judge said to the Times-News.

A professor told the Times-News that the judge’s celibacy sentence could be unconstitutional, and if Herrera appealed the sentence, “He would win.”

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 