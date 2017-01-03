Man charged in 2014 fatal crash

By Michael Purdy

We have updated information regarding a fatal crash back in 2014.

Court records show Kevin Fisher has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with the deadly collision.

Fisher was driving in his truck that day on I44, near 129th East Avenue. He reportedly didn't see traffic slowing and slammed his vehicle into a Ford Mustang, killing Marissa Marquez.

He has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.