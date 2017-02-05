Man busted for cultivating marijuana in south Tulsa

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
A Tulsa man has a lot of explaining to do, after he was reportedly caught growing marijuana on Saturday.
The incident happened in south Tulsa, near 61st and Memorial.
Police say they went to the location for a "check on well being" call. Once officers came into contact with David Maczura, it didn't take long for them to smell the marijuana.
"The odor present at the time had a strong (skunk) like smell and due to training and experience, the odor was consistent with marijuana," police said. "Entered the room on the southwest corner and I observed several marijuana plants in plain view."
Maczura was then arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail. He faces a count of cultivation of marijuana.
[Information from arrest and booking report]
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}