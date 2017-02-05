Man busted for cultivating marijuana in south Tulsa

By Michael Purdy

A Tulsa man has a lot of explaining to do, after he was reportedly caught growing marijuana on Saturday.

The incident happened in south Tulsa, near 61st and Memorial.

Police say they went to the location for a "check on well being" call. Once officers came into contact with David Maczura, it didn't take long for them to smell the marijuana.

"The odor present at the time had a strong (skunk) like smell and due to training and experience, the odor was consistent with marijuana," police said. "Entered the room on the southwest corner and I observed several marijuana plants in plain view."

Maczura was then arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail. He faces a count of cultivation of marijuana.





[Information from arrest and booking report]