Posted: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Man busted after mistakenly sending drug deal text to deputy

Suspect was attempting to arrange a meth sale

Police Car
Brian Stablyk
By Glenn Schroeder

Authorities in Louisiana have arrested a man who they say accidentally texted a deputy to arrange a drug sale.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon tells local media the deputy received the misdirected text message Friday from 39-year-old Dwayne Paul Herbert of Pierre Part, arranging to deliver crystal methamphetamine.

The officer agreed, then mobilized the Narcotics Division.

The sheriff says Herbert showed up carrying crystal meth and two firearms and now faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance and two counts of resisting an officer.

