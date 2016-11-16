Man brings pipe into courtroom

By Michael Purdy

There are certain things you shouldn't do or bring inside a courtroom.



Weapons of any kind are prohibited. It's probably a bad idea to cuss at the judge or give bad looks to the jury.



Joseph Winningham recently showed up at court in Cherokee County for a domestic assault charge appearance.



Deputies report on his way out, Willingham tossed a meth pipe under the bench, hoping nobody would notice. Unfortunately for him, the pipe shattered and everybody noticed.



For reference, the pipe had meth residue.



Now, Willingham faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.