Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

Man brings pipe into courtroom

He now faces an additional charge

View Larger
Gavel
Youtube.com
Gavel

Related

Man makes it easy for Tulsa officers to arrest him
Tulsa nanny found passed out on the job
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Cherokee County, Okla. —

There are certain things you shouldn't do or bring inside a courtroom.

Weapons of any kind are prohibited.  It's probably a bad idea to cuss at the judge or give bad looks to the jury.

Joseph Winningham recently showed up at court in Cherokee County for a domestic assault charge appearance.

Deputies report on his way out, Willingham tossed a meth pipe under the bench, hoping nobody would notice.  Unfortunately for him, the pipe shattered and everybody noticed. 

For reference, the pipe had meth residue.

Now, Willingham faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 