Man brings gun, phone into Oklahoma jail

By Michael Purdy

It should go without saying, but it's probably a bad idea to bring a gun into a jail.



It's also probably a bad idea to stream that you have the gun on Facebook Live.



In both cases, 18-year-old Pedro Moreno reportedly decided to let it ride while inside the Cherokee Detention Center recently.



Unfortunately for Moreno, Tahlequah police report a detective discovered the contraband through Facebook.



Now, Moreno is a guest at the jail. He faces charges of illegal possession of a concealed firearm, carrying cell phone contraband into a penal institution and carrying a firearm into a penal institution.