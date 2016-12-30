Man brings gun, phone into Oklahoma jail

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
Tahlequah, Okla. —
It should go without saying, but it's probably a bad idea to bring a gun into a jail.
It's also probably a bad idea to stream that you have the gun on Facebook Live.
In both cases, 18-year-old Pedro Moreno reportedly decided to let it ride while inside the Cherokee Detention Center recently.
Unfortunately for Moreno, Tahlequah police report a detective discovered the contraband through Facebook.
Now, Moreno is a guest at the jail. He faces charges of illegal possession of a concealed firearm, carrying cell phone contraband into a penal institution and carrying a firearm into a penal institution.
