Posted: 10:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Man brings gun, phone into Oklahoma jail

He was reportedly on Facebook Live

Pedro Moreno
Pedro Moreno

By Michael Purdy

Tahlequah, Okla. —

It should go without saying, but it's probably a bad idea to bring a gun into a jail.

It's also probably a bad idea to stream that you have the gun on Facebook Live.

In both cases, 18-year-old Pedro Moreno reportedly decided to let it ride while inside the Cherokee Detention Center recently.

Unfortunately for Moreno, Tahlequah police report a detective discovered the contraband through Facebook.

Now, Moreno is a guest at the jail.  He faces charges of illegal possession of a concealed firearm, carrying cell phone contraband into a penal institution and carrying a firearm into a penal institution.

