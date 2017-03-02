Man attempts to snatch baby from mother's arms at Walmart

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:16 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Cox Media Group
SHELBY, N.C. —
Police arrested a man Wednesday who they said grabbed a baby at a North Carolina Walmart.
Eric Richardson was arrested and charged Wednesday with one count of assault on a child under 12 years old.
Mother Tiana Langer told WSOCTV that she had a bizarre encounter with Richardson on Tuesday at the Walmart on Dixon Boulevard in Shelby. "He said, 'How did you get that cutie?' and I just thought he was being friendly," Langer said.
But that's when the conversation with Richardson got weird, according to Langer.
"He started rubbing on her arm and then he pulled her arm and was like, 'Well you can come home with me,'" Langer said. "I didn't know what that's supposed to mean."
Langer said she was able to walk away from Richardson, and that didn't see him again.
Officers investigated and reviewed surveillance video at the Walmart, according to a police report. The documents showed Richardson was holding another child at the entrance of the Walmart, but that mother didn't seem concerned. The police report showed he left by himself.
Richardson bonded out of jail Thursday.
">March 2, 2017
Eric Richardson charged with assault on a child under 12. He bonded out of jail this afternoon. @wsoctvpic.twitter.com/Bq3YItXFgF— Blake Hanson (@BlakeWSOC9)@wsoctvpic.twitter.com/Bq3YItXFgF— Blake Hanson (@BlakeWSOC9) March 2, 2017
Eric Richardson charged with assault on a child under 12. He bonded out of jail this afternoon.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}