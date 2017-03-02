Man attempts to snatch baby from mother's arms at Walmart

By Cox Media Group

Police arrested a man Wednesday who they said grabbed a baby at a North Carolina Walmart.

Eric Richardson was arrested and charged Wednesday with one count of assault on a child under 12 years old.

Mother Tiana Langer told WSOCTV that she had a bizarre encounter with Richardson on Tuesday at the Walmart on Dixon Boulevard in Shelby. "He said, 'How did you get that cutie?' and I just thought he was being friendly," Langer said.

But that's when the conversation with Richardson got weird, according to Langer.

"He started rubbing on her arm and then he pulled her arm and was like, 'Well you can come home with me,'" Langer said. "I didn't know what that's supposed to mean."

Langer said she was able to walk away from Richardson, and that didn't see him again.

Officers investigated and reviewed surveillance video at the Walmart, according to a police report. The documents showed Richardson was holding another child at the entrance of the Walmart, but that mother didn't seem concerned. The police report showed he left by himself.

Richardson bonded out of jail Thursday.

