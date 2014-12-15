Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Man arrested speeding in a snowstorm

Police say the speeder was late for appointment to get car stereo installed

View Larger
Police Car
Brian Stablyk
(Getty)

Related

TPD, sheriff's office arrest speeding suspect
Police officer pulls over speeding student, helps him prepare for presentation

By Glenn Schroeder

New Hampshire State Police say a driver clocked at 91 mph during a snowstorm said she was late for an appointment to have a new car stereo installed.

Police say they stopped 21-year-old Anastacia Hocking, of Laconia, on Interstate 93 in Concord on Wednesday morning.

The highway was covered with snow and slush.

Speed limits in Concord range from 55 to 65 mph on I-93.

But state police had reduced speeds to 45 mph because of the storm.

Hocking was arrested on a reckless driving charge and is scheduled to be arraigned March 3.

It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn't be found for her.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 