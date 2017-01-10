Man arrested for entering unmarked police car

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
By Don Bishop
Tulsa police have a man behind bars, accused of entering an unmarked patrol car and demanding the officer to "take him."
The officer had noticed 30-year old Anthony Haley pacing behind his patrol car at the Quiktrip near 51st and Harvard around 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Suddenly, Haley got into the patrol car.
Police don't know what prompted Haley to enter the unmarked car.
We're told Haley may have been on drugs.
A police canine was used to get Haley out of the car before he was arrested for robbery by force and fear and obstructing justice.
