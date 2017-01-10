Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Man arrested for entering unmarked police car

TPD: Suspect told officer to 'take him'

Anthony Haley
Courtesy Tulsa County Jail
Anthony Haley

By Don Bishop

Tulsa police have a man behind bars, accused of entering an unmarked patrol car and demanding the officer to "take him."  

The officer had noticed 30-year old Anthony Haley pacing behind his patrol car at the Quiktrip near 51st and Harvard around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Suddenly, Haley got into the patrol car.

Police don't know what prompted Haley to enter the unmarked car.

We're told Haley may have been on drugs.

A police canine was used to get Haley out of the car before he was arrested for robbery by force and fear and obstructing justice.

