Man arrested for entering unmarked police car

By Don Bishop

Tulsa police have a man behind bars, accused of entering an unmarked patrol car and demanding the officer to "take him."

The officer had noticed 30-year old Anthony Haley pacing behind his patrol car at the Quiktrip near 51st and Harvard around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Suddenly, Haley got into the patrol car.

Police don't know what prompted Haley to enter the unmarked car.

We're told Haley may have been on drugs.

A police canine was used to get Haley out of the car before he was arrested for robbery by force and fear and obstructing justice.