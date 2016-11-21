Follow us on

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Man allegedly tries to burn down girlfriend's apartment

Several agencies worked together to save the day

View Larger
Fire truck
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
File photo

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Multiple Tulsa area agencies proved teamwork can get a lot accomplished.  

On Saturday, Tulsa officers were called to a domestic with a gun, at an apartment near Admiral and Highway 169.

"The suspect (Roderick Randel Jr.) stated he was going to set her (ex-girlfriend's) apartment on fire," police said.  "The caller then smelled smoke and saw that her apartment was already starting to be engulfed in flames."

Officers worked to get everyone in the building out, while firefighters battled the flames.

During this time, Randel fled the scene.  However, he didn't get very far.

"An alert trooper observed the suspect's vehicle and saw him violate a state traffic ordinance as he drove past the fire," police said.  "The trooper then conducted a traffic stop and found the driver to be the suspect who had been broadcast.  They then detained the suspect until Tulsa Police could respond to officially place him under arrest."

Randel was taken to the Tulsa County Jail.  He faces multiple counts including first-degree arson and attempted first-degree burglary.  


