Man allegedly threatens 9-year-old with knife

By Michael Purdy

A man has been charged in Tulsa County, after allegedly threatening to hurt a 9-year-old boy with his knife.

The incident happened back in December, at a Broken Arrow park near 101st and Elm. However, he was just charged recently.

Parents we spoke to at the park say it's simply frightening.

"Just thinking of anything happening to your child, is the most horrible thing that could happen," one mother said.

Officers tracked Cory Moyer down, near the victim's home.

Moyer has been charged with planning to perform an act of violence and assault with a deadly weapon. He denies even seeing the boy.