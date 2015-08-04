Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Man allegedly threatens 9-year-old with knife

Boy was playing at a Broken Arrow park

View Larger
Broken Arrow Police Deparment
Skyler Cooper
Broken Arrow Police Deparment

Related

Knife is weapon of choice in QuikTrip robbery
Suspect fatally shot by Tulsa officers had a criminal past
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Broken Arrow, Okla. —

A man has been charged in Tulsa County, after allegedly threatening to hurt a 9-year-old boy with his knife. 

The incident happened back in December, at a Broken Arrow park near 101st and Elm.  However, he was just charged recently.   

Parents we spoke to at the park say it's simply frightening.

"Just thinking of anything happening to your child, is the most horrible thing that could happen," one mother said. 

Officers tracked Cory Moyer down, near the victim's home. 

Moyer has been charged with planning to perform an act of violence and assault with a deadly weapon.  He denies even seeing the boy.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 