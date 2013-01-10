Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Man allegedly pimps out females at nice Tulsa hotels

He's also accused of assaulting the females

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

An alleged pimp is now in custody and he faces a sex trafficking count.

It's believed Dinero Scruggs had prostitutes at several hotels in downtown and south Tulsa.

Police tell us how these pimps hook women into the dangerous lifestyle.

"Anyway they can coerce somebody," police said.  "They record them doing some type of sexual act, they then use that as leverage to get them to do what they want."

KRMG's told some of his victims were allegedly assaulted and drugged.  Other victims claim they were recorded and blackmailed.

It's believed Scruggs may have run the prostitution ring across other states as well.

