Man allegedly kills dog in Tulsa

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
A Tulsa man was taken into custody on Friday, after allegedly brutally killing a dog.
The incident happened near Admiral and Harvard.
Police report Darren White is accused of running over a dog with a truck and beating it to death with a baseball bat. Multiple witnesses reportedly saw this happen.
Residents we spoke to were disgusted by what happened.
"I can't even imagine," one resident said. "If it was my dog, I can't even imagine."
White was said to be digging a hole to bury his cat, when officers located him. He reportedly told officers the victim and a second dog killed his cat.
