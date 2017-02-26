Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

Man allegedly kills dog in Tulsa

He reportedly attacked the dog with a bat

White
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A Tulsa man was taken into custody on Friday, after allegedly brutally killing a dog.

The incident happened near Admiral and Harvard. 

Police report Darren White is accused of running over a dog with a truck and beating it to death with a baseball bat.  Multiple witnesses reportedly saw this happen.    

Residents we spoke to were disgusted by what happened.  

"I can't even imagine," one resident said.  "If it was my dog, I can't even imagine."

White was said to be digging a hole to bury his cat, when officers located him.  He reportedly told officers the victim and a second dog killed his cat.

