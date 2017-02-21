Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WICHITA FALLS, Texas —
Talk about slipping into something more comfortable.
According to the Times Record News, a Texas man recently broke into a Wichita Falls home, took a shower and put on a pair of Betty Boop pajama bottoms, police said.
In a Facebook post, the Wichita Falls Police Department said officers responded about 5 p.m. Sunday after the homeowners came home and heard someone taking a shower in their bathroom. Police found Brad Vaughan, 37, in a bedroom wearing nothing but the pajama bottoms.
"The victims did not know Vaughan, nor did he have permission to be there," the department wrote on Facebook.
Vaughan, of Burkburnett, was arrested on a burglary charge and is being held on $10,000 bail, the Times Record News reported.
