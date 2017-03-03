Man accused of threatening to blow up south Tulsa Walmart

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
A man was taken into custody this week after threatening to bomb a south Tulsa Walmart not once, but twice.
During the second threat, he reportedly left a note at the Walmart near 68th and Memorial. KRMG's told he left a similar note at a nearby apartment complex.
Tulsa police tell us Derek Darity has an extensive criminal history and they're just glad he's off the streets.
"We've been looking for him," police said. "We have some cases on him. They then filed the bomb threat charges on him."
You might remember Darity as the suspect arrested back in December, for allegedly stealing from Kohl’s while dressed in body armor.
He has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
