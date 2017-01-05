Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Man accused of sexually assaulting relative

Victim's brother reportedly fought back

View Larger
Leslie Copeland
Leslie Copeland

Related

Suspect reportedly kills man who allegedly sexually assaulted child
Uber driver charged with indecent assault, accused of making unwanted sexual advances
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa County, Okla. —

A 40-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting his relative.

The two victims are brother and sister and they both told Tulsa deputies their relative, Leslie Copeland, entered their home on Wednesday without permission.  He was also said to be not "in his right state of mind."

From there, Copeland allegedly sexually assaulted the sister, who is under 17.  He also reportedly was talking dirty to her.

Sheriff's office reports Copeland didn't stop there.  He's also accused of assaulting the brother.

"Victim 2 said Leslie pushed him down after he confronted him," sheriff's office said.  "Victim 2 said he punched Leslie several times in self-defense after Leslie punched him in the lip."

Copeland was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple counts including first-degree burglary and sexual assault and battery.


[Information from arrest and booking report]

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 