Man accused of sexually assaulting relative

By Michael Purdy

A 40-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting his relative.



The two victims are brother and sister and they both told Tulsa deputies their relative, Leslie Copeland, entered their home on Wednesday without permission. He was also said to be not "in his right state of mind."



From there, Copeland allegedly sexually assaulted the sister, who is under 17. He also reportedly was talking dirty to her.



Sheriff's office reports Copeland didn't stop there. He's also accused of assaulting the brother.



"Victim 2 said Leslie pushed him down after he confronted him," sheriff's office said. "Victim 2 said he punched Leslie several times in self-defense after Leslie punched him in the lip."



Copeland was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple counts including first-degree burglary and sexual assault and battery.





