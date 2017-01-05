Man accused of sexually assaulting relative

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
Tulsa County, Okla. —
A 40-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting his relative.
The two victims are brother and sister and they both told Tulsa deputies their relative, Leslie Copeland, entered their home on Wednesday without permission. He was also said to be not "in his right state of mind."
From there, Copeland allegedly sexually assaulted the sister, who is under 17. He also reportedly was talking dirty to her.
Sheriff's office reports Copeland didn't stop there. He's also accused of assaulting the brother.
"Victim 2 said Leslie pushed him down after he confronted him," sheriff's office said. "Victim 2 said he punched Leslie several times in self-defense after Leslie punched him in the lip."
Copeland was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple counts including first-degree burglary and sexual assault and battery.
[Information from arrest and booking report]
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}