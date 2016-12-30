Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

LISTEN:

KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: Copper Theft and Highway Lights

    Posted: 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

    Man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old

    He was reportedly arrested in Kansas

    View Larger
    Police lights
    Flickr
    Police lights

    Related

    Man accused of sexually assaulting relative
    Tulsa Golden Corral manager arrested on sexual battery complaint
    Get the KRMG app!

    By Michael Purdy

    Osage County, Okla. —

    A young girl recently came forward claiming an Osage County man sexually assaulted her back in September.

    This reportedly happened late at night, at the Hulah Damn.  Since then, Ricky Young Jr. was tracked down in Kansas and arrested.

    A resident we spoke to says the 8-year-old is a hero for coming forward.

    "I would hope that my daughter would be brave enough to come to me and tell me about it," the resident and mother said.

    Young has pleaded not guilty to the charges.  He'll return to court on January 13th.

    The sheriff's office tells us they have been able to make more arrests like this recently because victims are coming forward more often and quicker than in the past.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     