Man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
Osage County, Okla. —
A young girl recently came forward claiming an Osage County man sexually assaulted her back in September.
This reportedly happened late at night, at the Hulah Damn. Since then, Ricky Young Jr. was tracked down in Kansas and arrested.
A resident we spoke to says the 8-year-old is a hero for coming forward.
"I would hope that my daughter would be brave enough to come to me and tell me about it," the resident and mother said.
Young has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He'll return to court on January 13th.
The sheriff's office tells us they have been able to make more arrests like this recently because victims are coming forward more often and quicker than in the past.
