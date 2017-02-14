Follow us on

Posted: 5:53 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Man accused of kissing transit worker

Police chief called the offense 'outrageous'

By Don Bishop

A man is accused of celebrating Valentine's Day by force.

Police have charged a man after they say he forcibly kissed a public transit worker in suburban Philadelphia.
   

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority police say a man grabbed a SEPTA transit officer who was patrolling a terminal in Upper Darby Monday afternoon and then kissed her.

The officer was able to escape unharmed.
   

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel tweeted out his support for the officer and called the offense "outrageous."
   

The man was arrested and charged with assault along with other offenses.

Police have not identified him.

