News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Posted: 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Man accused of kidnapping baby suspected of killing child's mother

An Amber Alert was issued for the child

Antonio Velazquez-Rupert photo
Antonio Velazquez-Rupert
By Cox Media Group

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. —

A man accused of kidnapping an infant Saturday in Pennsylvania is also suspected in connection with the death of the infant's mother.

Pennsylvania State Police had issued an Amber Alert on Saturday for the 8-month-old girl after she was abducted in Sharpsville.

Ariella Downs was reported to have been abducted from a home on Canterbury Court. Police identified the suspect as the infant's father, 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert.

State police said both the infant and Velazquez-Rupert were found more than 300 miles away in Reading City around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Sharpsville police Chief Chris Hosa said, "The baby is fine."

Police said that in addition to the kidnapping, Velazquez-Rupert is suspected of killing the baby's mother. Amanda Downs was found dead inside her Sharpsville apartment.

Velazquez-Rupert is charged with homicide and kidnapping. He remained in the Berks County Jail Sunday night.

