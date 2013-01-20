Man accused of having sex with 13-year-old girl

By Michael Purdy

A 59-year-old man is accused of sleeping with a 13-year-old girl in Muskogee.

The incident reportedly happened at Glenn Smith's home. Investigators report 32-year-old Heather Barbee provided the girl for Smith.

KRMG caught up with one of his neighbors. He tells us it's disgusting to know something so disturbing was going on his neighborhood.

"I really didn't expect that from him," the neighbor said.

Both suspects have been taken into custody. Barbee is also accused of providing a girl to another man for sex last year, in exchange for money.

Court records show Smith was convicted of lewd molestation in Tulsa County back in 1986.