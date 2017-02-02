Man accused of being inappropriate with child

By Michael Purdy

A 36-year-old is accused of being disturbing with his girlfriend's child.

The incident reportedly happened over the weekend. However, Michael Reeder wasn't arrested until yesterday.

Collinsville police tell us Reeder allegedly touched a girl under the age of 16 inappropriately, amongst other dirty deeds.

When officers questioned Reeder about the incident, he wasn't terribly chatty.

"Reeder indicated that he didn't know what it was about and further indicated that he wanted to speak with an attorney," police said.

He was taken to the Tulsa County Jail. Police report Reeder faces counts of lewd molestation of minor and force child to touch privates of another.

