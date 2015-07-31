Major road construction plans set for Owasso

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
Owasso, Okla. —
Beginning in 2018, the city of Owasso plans to widen Garnett.
This will happen between 96th street north and 116th street. The decision was made at a public meeting held by the Public Works Department Thursday night.
People who frequent the area tell us they're glad something is being done.
"Anytime you have anybody trying to make a left turn, it stops everybody else," one resident said. "It just gets congested."
The project is set to begin in the spring of 2018.
KRMG's told the city also has plans to widen the intersection of 76th street north and Main.
