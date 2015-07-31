Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Major road construction plans set for Owasso

Everything is set to begin in 2018

View Larger
Traffic Cone
Traffic cone

Related

Power saw hits construction worker in throat
Harvard construction project hurting Tulsa businesses
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Owasso, Okla. —

Beginning in 2018, the city of Owasso plans to widen Garnett.

This will happen between 96th street north and 116th street.  The decision was made at a public meeting held by the Public Works Department Thursday night. 

People who frequent the area tell us they're glad something is being done.

"Anytime you have anybody trying to make a left turn, it stops everybody else," one resident said.  "It just gets congested."

The project is set to begin in the spring of 2018.

KRMG's told the city also has plans to widen the intersection of 76th street north and Main.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 