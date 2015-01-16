By Glenn Schroeder

Greeley Mayor Tom Norton is there for his hometown University of Northern Colorado men's basketball team. Unless he gets ejected after protesting a referees' call.

The Greeley Tribune reports Norton was ejected from Saturday's game against Weber State University when officials said he got up from his courtside seat and walked onto the floor to object.

Norton denied being on the court, saying, "I'm behaving."

He was later readmitted and watched the rest of the game from another seat several rows up.

Northern Colorado coach Jeff Linder joked that he would have to send Norton treats because they're neighbors.

Weber State won, 74-69.