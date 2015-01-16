Follow us on

Posted: 1:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

Mayor ejected for protesting call during basketball game

Colorado mayor kicked out for walking onto the court to protest

Basketball
By Glenn Schroeder

Greeley Mayor Tom Norton is there for his hometown University of Northern Colorado men's basketball team. Unless he gets ejected after protesting a referees' call.

The Greeley Tribune reports Norton was ejected from Saturday's game against Weber State University when officials said he got up from his courtside seat and walked onto the floor to object.

Norton denied being on the court, saying, "I'm behaving."

He was later readmitted and watched the rest of the game from another seat several rows up.

Northern Colorado coach Jeff Linder joked that he would have to send Norton treats because they're neighbors.

Weber State won, 74-69.

