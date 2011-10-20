Macy's location is closing in Tulsa

By Michael Purdy

We have bad news for people who shop at the Tulsa Promenade Mall Macy's.

It was announced on Wednesday, 68 Macy's stores will close nationwide. The Promenade location will shut for good in two to three months.

A shopper we spoke to says he's concerned for the employees.

"Anybody who loses their job, it not a fun thing," the shopper said. "It's always hard to find new work."

The location opened in 1996 and currently employs 58 people. KRMG's told the moves are expected to save the company $550 million in 2017.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber released a statement:

“Macy’s is a significant contributor to the economy of our region, and we are glad to know that the very successful Macy’s at Woodland Hills Mall will remain open. Macy’s officials have also assured us that their north Tulsa County fulfillment center will continue to function at full capacity, with no impact to jobs there. The fulfillment center was built to accommodate online sales, which continue to grow. In fact, it is our understanding that online sales are the fastest growing portion of Macy’s business. During peak seasons, the fulfillment center employs nearly 5,000 people, well beyond original expectations, and the facility delivers $80 million a year in economic impact. We are confident Macy’s will continue to be an important regional employer and economic driver for many years to come.”