Lyft ride-sharing service announced it is donating $1 million to the ACLU after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning citizens from seven Middle Eastern countries from entering the United States.

Cox Media Group

Lyft, the popular ride-hailing service, on Sunday morning announced it would contribute $1 million to the ACLU in the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at blocking refugees, Syrians and citizens from seven Muslim nations.

>> Read more trending news

A federal judge temporarily blocked part of the executive order on immigration late Saturday night in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU estimates the stay will affect 100 to 200 people detained at U.S. airports or in transit, but government lawyers could not confirm the figure, the Associated Press reported.

Lyft shared its announcement with users in an emailed statement:

“This weekend, Trump closed the country’s borders to refugees, immigrants, and even documented residents from around the world based on their country of origin. Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft’s and our nation’s core values. We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community.

>>Read the executive order

We know this directly impacts many of our community members, their families, and friends. We stand with you, and are donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU to defend our constitution. We ask that you continue to be there for each other – and together, continue proving the power of community.”



