Lowest gas price in nation: Tulsa

By Don Bishop

Drivers have great news to celebrate.

The Lundberg Survey of fuel prices says the average price of a gallon of regular gas dropped a nickel nationally during the past three weeks, to $2.31.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says the decline comes despite a slight rise in crude oil prices.

Gas in Los Angeles was the highest in the continental United States at an average of $2.87 a gallon.

The lowest price was in Tulsa at $1.95 a gallon at the Flying J at 12900 East Admiral Place.