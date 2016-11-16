Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Local woman charged with 17 counts of abuse by a caretaker

Facility wasn't supposed to have residents

View Larger
Gavel
Youtube.com
Gavel

Related

Girl shows up at school sporting numerous bruises
California child abuse suspect found in Oklahoma
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Mayes County, Okla. —

A woman was charged this week in Mayes County with 17 counts of abuse by a caretaker.

Investigators report at least 17 of Robyn McKinney's 18 residents at Branding Brook Residential Care independent care facility, admitted McKinney either abused or exploited them.  Still, a neighbor we spoke to says he didn't see this coming.

"I'm just really surprised," the neighbor said.  "It (the facility) has been around for quite a while."

McKinney had been working in care facilities for nearly 30 years.  Investigators are checking to see if there are additional victims.

Making matters worse, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reportedly told her to shut down the facility back in September.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 