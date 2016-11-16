Local woman charged with 17 counts of abuse by a caretaker

By Michael Purdy

A woman was charged this week in Mayes County with 17 counts of abuse by a caretaker.



Investigators report at least 17 of Robyn McKinney's 18 residents at Branding Brook Residential Care independent care facility, admitted McKinney either abused or exploited them. Still, a neighbor we spoke to says he didn't see this coming.



"I'm just really surprised," the neighbor said. "It (the facility) has been around for quite a while."



McKinney had been working in care facilities for nearly 30 years. Investigators are checking to see if there are additional victims.



Making matters worse, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reportedly told her to shut down the facility back in September.