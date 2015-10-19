Local Walgreen's employee helps police with thief

By Michael Purdy

A local man was taken into custody on Sunday in Sand Springs after reportedly trying to get greedy with gift cards.

Police tell us Schaun Schumacher attempted to use a stolen check to purchase $1,300 worth of gift cards. This caused an employee to become suspicious.

"I don't think Walgreens gets a whole lot of $1,300 checks to cash for cards," police said. "So, that was probably their first clue."

The employee asked for ID and the picture did not match the suspect.

Schumacher was arrested before he could leave the parking lot.

Police add these crimes are all about free money. In most of these cases, the suspects get the stolen checks from car or home break-ins.