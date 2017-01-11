Local man tries to sell trailer on Craigslist, gets beaten

By Michael Purdy

A Creek County man trying to sell his trailer on Craigslist, was recently beaten by at least three armed suspects.



The victim tells us the perspective buyers showed up at his place and he could tell something was off. Making matters worse, his family witnessed him get attacked.



"Before they left, I remember my wife saying 'I'm calling the law,'" the victim said. "They started threatening her and the kids were there. It was pretty bad."



They took his wallet, cell phone and cash, before taking off with the trailer. The trailer has since been recovered.



So far, no arrest have been made.



Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the sheriff's department.