Local landlord reportedly preys on tenants

By Michael Purdy

A Rogers County landlord is accused of preying on his tenants.

In fact, Clifford Mackey was charged yesterday with sexual battery.

We caught up with one of his alleged victims.

"I finally decided I'm fighting back," the female victim said. "He's not getting away with this."

She asks any other victims to please come forward.

Court records show Mackey is also awaiting hearings for two previous felony charges: lewd molestation against a minor and lewd proposals to a minor child.

He's currently at the Rogers County Jail.