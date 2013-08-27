Follow us on

Posted: 9:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Local landlord reportedly preys on tenants

Two of his victims are said to be juveniles

Rogers County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: RCSO Facebook Page

By Michael Purdy

Rogers County, Okla. —

A Rogers County landlord is accused of preying on his tenants. 

In fact, Clifford Mackey was charged yesterday with sexual battery. 

We caught up with one of his alleged victims.

"I finally decided I'm fighting back," the female victim said.  "He's not getting away with this."

She asks any other victims to please come forward. 

Court records show Mackey is also awaiting hearings for two previous felony charges: lewd molestation against a minor and lewd proposals to a minor child.

He's currently at the Rogers County Jail. 

