Local community in mourning over loss of firefighter

By Michael Purdy

Delaware County is mourning the loss of a very important person in their community.

On Wednesday, 68-year-old Mike Russell was on his way to a house fire about three miles outside the town of Leach. During this time, he was involved in a deadly crash.

His fellow firefighters had nothing but good things to say about their fallen family member.

"Soft spoken, but very stern when he needed to be," one firefighter said. "Who I consider a true cowboy. Just as nice as can be."

Officials report Leach ran off the road, overcorrected and flipped his tanker truck. There was a lot of fog during the time of the crash.

Russell worked at the fire department for nine years. Officials in Leach report this is the first time they've ever lost a firefighter on the job.