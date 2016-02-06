Local child dies from the flu

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
Rogers County, Okla. —
The Oklahoma State Department of Health released their weekly flu report on Thursday and there was some sad news out of Rogers County.
A child between the ages of 5-17 recently died of the flu.
KRMG spoke to the father of a newborn and he says that's every parent's worst fear during the flu season.
"When you lose someone so close to you, I can't imagine," the father said. "I'm terribly sorry."
So far, there have been 152 Oklahomans hospitalized with the flu this season. Three Oklahomans have died of the flu since Sept. 2016.
Doctors around the Tulsa area have been treating more and more flu cases over the last couple of weeks. Dr. Ken Muckala tells us Influenza A has been the main enemy.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}