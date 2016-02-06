Follow us on

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Local child dies from the flu

Tulsa doctors are seeing more flu cases recently

Flu shot
By Michael Purdy

Rogers County, Okla. —

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released their weekly flu report on Thursday and there was some sad news out of Rogers County. 

A child between the ages of 5-17 recently died of the flu. 

KRMG spoke to the father of a newborn and he says that's every parent's worst fear during the flu season.

"When you lose someone so close to you, I can't imagine," the father said.  "I'm terribly sorry."

So far, there have been 152 Oklahomans hospitalized with the flu this season.  Three Oklahomans have died of the flu since Sept. 2016.

Doctors around the Tulsa area have been treating more and more flu cases over the last couple of weeks.  Dr. Ken Muckala tells us Influenza A has been the main enemy. 

