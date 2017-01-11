Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017

Local case being investigated as attempted murder/suicide

Wife is expected to be okay

Police lights
DIMPICTURES / Flickr
By Michael Purdy

Muskogee, Okla. —

We have updated information regarding a double shooting in Muskogee on Thursday, that resulted in one fatality.

KRMG's told the incident happened on South 67th Street.

The sheriff's department reports they are investigating the case as a murder/suicide.   Investigators found a gun in Daniel Ross' hand.

"I don't think anyone came into the home randomly and performed this," sheriff's office said.

However, they still don't have a motive as to why Daniel Ross would want to kill his wife.  They were said to be high school sweethearts. 

He is dead and his wife is at a Tulsa hospital.  She's expected to be okay.

