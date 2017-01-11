Local case being investigated as attempted murder/suicide

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
Muskogee, Okla. —
We have updated information regarding a double shooting in Muskogee on Thursday, that resulted in one fatality.
KRMG's told the incident happened on South 67th Street.
The sheriff's department reports they are investigating the case as a murder/suicide. Investigators found a gun in Daniel Ross' hand.
"I don't think anyone came into the home randomly and performed this," sheriff's office said.
However, they still don't have a motive as to why Daniel Ross would want to kill his wife. They were said to be high school sweethearts.
He is dead and his wife is at a Tulsa hospital. She's expected to be okay.
