KRMG 8am In-Depth Hour: Copper Theft and Highway Lights

    Updated: 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

    Runaway llama captured, sheriff's office says

    Not sure what it was running from

    runaway llama
    Oconee County Georgia Sheriff's Office / Facebook

    Cox Media Group

    ATHENS, Ga. —

    The Oconee County sheriff’s office says units are responding to a runaway llama in Athens, Georgia.

    According to the sheriff’s office, the llama was spotted on the a freeway loop near an exit around 4 p.m. Wednesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

    "We can't make this stuff up," it said in a Facebook post.

     

    Units are responding to a runaway llama on the 10 Loop near exit 1.  We can't make this stuff up.

    Posted by Oconee County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 4, 2017
     

    Spectators saw police surrounding the llama in a fast food restruant parking lot, where it was rounded up.

    ">January 4, 2017

    The sheriff’s office credited Capt. James Hale for gathering the escaped llama. An animal rescue group was able to get the llama 45 minutes after it was first spotted.

     

    Captain Hale, llama whisperer.

    Posted by Oconee County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 4, 2017

