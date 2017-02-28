Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 7:39 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Live updates: President Trump's speech before Congress

Add your thoughts using the open mic feature of the KRMG app

View Larger
Trump looks to refocus his presidency in address to Congress
In this Feb. 24, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump's first address to Congress gives him a welcome opportunity to refocus his young administration on the core economic issues that helped him get elected — and, his allies hope, to move beyond the distractions and self-inflicted wounds that have roiled his White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Related

Live updates: President Trump's speech before Congress
Rihanna accepts Harvard's 2017 Humanitarian of the Year honor
Here's the transcript of President Trump's speech to Congress

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. —

President Donald Trumpwill speak before a joint session of Congress Tuesday, where he is expected to lay out his vision for the coming four years.

In an interview broadcast Tuesday, Trump said he will “speak from the heart” during the speech, talking about immigration, the military, the economy and his proposed budget.  The White House said the president has been gathering ideas for his speech from “listening sessions” he's been holding with various business leaders and other groups, the Associated Press reported.

Democrats, many of whom boycotted the president’s inauguration, are planning to attend Tuesday night, and some have invited undocumented immigrants to be their guests for the speech.

Family members of people killed by undocumented aliens will be the guests of the president, and will sit with first lady Melania Trump during the speech.

Check back here at 8:30 p.m. ET for live coverage of President Trump’s first speech before congress.

Live updates                                                                                                                                

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 