Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

On line sites encourage procrastinators with swift shipping

FedEx and UPS have increased staffing and hired outside contractors for the holiday season.

View Larger
Santa Claus
(Photo by Tony Lewis/Getty Images)

Related

Companies hiring more seasonal workers this Christmas
Savings.com website has ideas to help with Christmas shopping

By Glenn Schroeder

Forget ordering online weeks in advance or dashing out to the drug store for a gift card on Christmas Eve.

Procrastinating holiday shoppers are finding a haven online as retailers ramp up expedited shipping and same-day delivery services.

Far from discouraging last-minute online shoppers, retailers are actually courting them.

Amazon is offering a "Procrastinator's Delight" special.

Clothing retailer Madewell proclaims on its website that "procrastinators get the best deals" - 25 percent off everything, with orders as late as noon Thursday for holiday deliveries.

It's a far cry from 2013, when Amazon and package deliverers misjudged demand and delivered some holiday packages after Christmas.

Since then, the Seattle company has added warehouses to be closer to customers.

It has also leased jets and trucks to get packages delivered on time - even last-minute orders.

Package carriers such as FedEx and UPS have also increased staffing and hired outside contractors for the holiday season.

"So many people are shopping online because it's easier," said Sucharita Mulpuru, chief retail strategist for the ShopTalk retail conference.

"They're waiting for last minute because nobody is encouraging them to shop earlier."

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 