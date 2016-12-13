By Glenn Schroeder

Forget ordering online weeks in advance or dashing out to the drug store for a gift card on Christmas Eve.

Procrastinating holiday shoppers are finding a haven online as retailers ramp up expedited shipping and same-day delivery services.

Far from discouraging last-minute online shoppers, retailers are actually courting them.

Amazon is offering a "Procrastinator's Delight" special.

Clothing retailer Madewell proclaims on its website that "procrastinators get the best deals" - 25 percent off everything, with orders as late as noon Thursday for holiday deliveries.

It's a far cry from 2013, when Amazon and package deliverers misjudged demand and delivered some holiday packages after Christmas.

Since then, the Seattle company has added warehouses to be closer to customers.

It has also leased jets and trucks to get packages delivered on time - even last-minute orders.

Package carriers such as FedEx and UPS have also increased staffing and hired outside contractors for the holiday season.

"So many people are shopping online because it's easier," said Sucharita Mulpuru, chief retail strategist for the ShopTalk retail conference.

"They're waiting for last minute because nobody is encouraging them to shop earlier."