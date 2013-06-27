Lewd and lascivious in the courthouse

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
Authorities say they've arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of performing a sex act inside a Florida courthouse and then posting a video online.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office records show Brittney Lahcell Jones was arrested Wednesday.
The Florida Times-Union reports Jones and 35-year-old Jeremiah Isiah Robinson had been wanted on a charge of a lascivious act.
The newspaper reported a video surfaced online in January showing a woman performing oral sex on a man in front of what appeared to be a courtroom.
The newspaper reported Jones was being arraigned on a drug charge at the time in the Duval County Courthouse.
A message on her Twitter account said, "Found a way to get my charges dropped."
Police say Robinson turned himself in.
