Lewd and lascivious in the courthouse

By Glenn Schroeder

Authorities say they've arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of performing a sex act inside a Florida courthouse and then posting a video online.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office records show Brittney Lahcell Jones was arrested Wednesday.

The Florida Times-Union reports Jones and 35-year-old Jeremiah Isiah Robinson had been wanted on a charge of a lascivious act.

The newspaper reported a video surfaced online in January showing a woman performing oral sex on a man in front of what appeared to be a courtroom.

The newspaper reported Jones was being arraigned on a drug charge at the time in the Duval County Courthouse.

A message on her Twitter account said, "Found a way to get my charges dropped."

Police say Robinson turned himself in.