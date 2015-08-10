Lawmakers differ on whether teacher raises will happen

By Michael Purdy

Despite another Oklahoma budget shortfall expected in 2017, lawmakers are still talking teacher raises as they head back to the state capitol.

Democrats in the house and senate are less than optimistic about the chances of anything getting done during this session. However, Republican Mike Schulz disagrees.

"I think we will leave the session in May, with a frame work in place," Schulz said.

Democrats at the capitol say there is no real path forward for those raises, at least not any time soon.

"I don't see any proposal on the table now, to get us to a teacher pay raise," one democrat lawmaker said.

Do you think lawmakers should find money for teacher raises or should they use the money for other critical things?