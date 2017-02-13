Follow us on

Posted: 6:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Lawmaker: Wives should make husbands breakfast in bed on Sundays

Old Blue laws at the heart of the issue

Breakfast
David Silverman/Getty Images
File photo

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FARGO, N.D. —

Apparently they do things differently in North Dakota, or at least want to try.

The state's House of Representatives were trying to wipe old Blue Laws off the books that would allow businesses to be open on Sundays, Valley News Live reported. One argument in favor of keeping the laws active - so wives can make their husbands breakfast in bed.

Representative Bernie Satrom said on the House floor that Sundays should be used for "spending time with your wife, your husband. Making him breakfast, bringing it to him in bed and then after that you go take your kids for a walk."

A second representative said that having Sundays off will stop wives from spending their husband's money.

"I don't know about you, but my wife has no problem spending everything I earn in 6 and a half days. And I don't think it hurts at all to have a half day off," Representative Vernon Laning said.

Laning, when contacted by Valley News Live, said it was a joke and that people who were upset lack a sense of humor. He added that he didn't feel that way about women and his wife.

Satrom didn't respond to Valley News' inquiries.

The resolution to abolish the state's Sunday closing law failed.

