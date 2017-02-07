Lady Gaga's sales spike after Super Bowl halftime performance

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Cox Media Group
Lady Gaga’s halftime show was missing the controversy and political commentary that many expected from her, but it appears the absence of a statement worked in her favor.
According to Billboard, the pop star’s album sales exploded after her performance. The Nielsen ratings, which also stated that viewership was down for Super Bowl LI, reported that sales jumped 1,000 percent.
Gaga sold roughly 150,000 copies of her albums and songs on Super Bowl Sunday alone. On Feb. 4, she sold 15,000 copies total of albums and songs.
During her 13-minute show, the singer belted out a number of her chart-toppings hits, including “Just Dance,” “Born This Way” and “Bad Romance.”
Forbes reported that Twitter echoed the influence of Gaga's performance; there were 5.1 million tweets about #Gaga. That number is up from 3.9 million tweets during the event last year, when Beyoncé was mentioned 1.3 million times.
The 30-year-old pop star’s most recent album, "Joanne," also saw a huge boost after her Super Bowl performance. Billboard reported that the record, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard chart, sold 12,000 copies on the day of the big game, amounting to a 1,077 percent increase.
Last year, when Coldplay performed at the halftime show with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, the group experienced similar bumps in sales, but were not nearly as significant as Lady Gaga's.
February 6, 2017
So!!!!!!??? What did you guys think of the #PepsiHalftime show? I love performing for you #Gaga#SB51#SuperBowl— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) February 6, 2017
So!!!!!!??? What did you guys think of the
