Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Kid Rock reportedly considered for senate position

Idea called "out of the box"

Kid Rock
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Related

Kid Rock reportedly considered for senate position
Dad figures out how to get daughter to sleep in an instant
$100,000 found inside TV at recycling plant
Heartbroken dog owner in Utah warns about poisoning symptoms
Video: Citizens rush to aid bloodied state trooper during highway arrest

By Cox Media Group

Courtesy of Rare.us

WASHINGTON, D.C. —

According to multiple reports, musician Kid Rock's name was thrown out as a potential Republican candidate for Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow’s Senate seat, which is up for re-election in 2018.

Stabenow’s held her position since 2000.

>> Read more trending stories

The Detroit Free Press reported that Kid Rock was brought into the discussion at a Michigan Republican Party convention on Feb. 11. 

Tea party activist Wes Nakagiri, who attended the event, commented on the Romeo native’s potential to take up the position, calling it an “out-of-the-box idea” that could “generate as much excitement as (Donald) Trump did.”

Though it may seem odd for Kid Rock to even consider launching a political campaign, anything is possible. After all, the self-described libertarian has lent his voice to politics on numerous occasions. In addition to that, he was an avid Donald Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential campaign and previously introduced a line of pro-Trump merchandise through his online store.

So far, there is no word on whether or not Kid Rock will decide to join the next political run.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 