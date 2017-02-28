Kellyanne Conway speaks out about Oval Office couch controversy

President Donald Trump, right, meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Also at the meeting are White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, left, and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, on the couch. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, has been the face of a surprising Twitter debate over White House etiquette.

On Monday night, a photo was shared of the senior aide kneeling on an Oval Office sofa after taking a snapshot of Trump with the heads of dozens of historically black colleges.

After the image of Conway went viral on social media, she appeared on Fox Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight” to speak out.

.@KellyannePolls on left-wing hypocrisy surrounding Oval Office pic: "It is venomous, it is vicious and it bothers my children." #Dobbs #MAGApic.twitter.com/rXmTor1gc2 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) . @KellyannePolls on left-wing hypocrisy surrounding Oval Office pic: “It is venomous, it is vicious & it bothers my children.” #Dobbs#MAGApic.twitter.com/rXmTor1gc2— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 28, 2017

“I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us,” Conway said. “I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that. I certainly meant no disrespect. I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”

Conway agreed with Dobbs that the intent behind the sharing of the picture was malicious.

“This came from a journalist who is not happy that Donald Trump is president,” she said.