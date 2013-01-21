Follow us on

Posted: 2:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Juvenile struck, killed on Redfork Expressway

OHP: Victim had been trying to cross roadway near 31st

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

By Don Bishop

A deadly auto-pedestrian accident ties up traffic on the Red Fork Expressway for over three hours.

State troopers tell us a juvenile was walking eastbound on the highway near 31st when he tried to cross the roadway around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He was struck and killed by several vehicles going northbound.

We're told no charges were filed against the primary driver, but the investigation continues.

