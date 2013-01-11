Follow us on

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

Juvenile gets shot while inside vehicle

Shooters fire multiple shots into a home, vehicles

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A juvenile is said to have non-life threatening injuries, following a shooting Friday night.  

The incident happened around 9:19 p.m., near East 46th and M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.  

"Multiple shooters, fired multiple rounds from the street into a dwelling and multiple vehicles which were parked in front of the dwelling," Tulsa police said.  "One of the vehicles was occupied by multiple juveniles.  One of the juveniles was struck."

Police report there was one person inside the home, but they were not injured.

A description of the shooters hasn't been released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

