Posted: 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

Juvenile dies in single-vehicle crash on trail

None of the other juveniles were injured

By Michael Purdy

Sequoyah County, Okla. —

A juvenile was killed on Saturday in Sequoyah County, following a single-vehicle crash.  

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m., near Muldrow.  

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports four juveniles were riding a Polaris Razor on a trail.

"Vehicle 1 was traveling on four wheeler trail and the right side went into a ravine causing the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the front seat passenger," OHP said. 

The other three juveniles were not injured.  

So far, no names have been released.  

