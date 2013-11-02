Juvenile dies in single-vehicle crash on trail

By Michael Purdy

A juvenile was killed on Saturday in Sequoyah County, following a single-vehicle crash.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m., near Muldrow.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports four juveniles were riding a Polaris Razor on a trail.

"Vehicle 1 was traveling on four wheeler trail and the right side went into a ravine causing the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the front seat passenger," OHP said.

The other three juveniles were not injured.

So far, no names have been released.