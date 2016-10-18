Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:58 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 | Posted: 5:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CLEVELAND, Oh —
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2017 inductees on Tuesday with musicians that cover multiple genres.
Among those tapped were Joan Baez, Journey, Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes and the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO).
Nile Rodgers was recognized with the Award for Musical Excellence.
The nominees, announced in October, included Chaka Khan, Janet Jackson, Jane's Addiction, the Cars and the Zombies. Eight other artists or groups were considered for induction.
The Hall of Fame describes inductees as "movers," "shakers," "visionaries and inspirations that changed the way we listen to rock and roll."
"Rock and roll means so many things to so many different people," Hall of Fame CEO Joel Peresman told USA Today. "To have a class that has everything from Joan Baez to Tupac Shakur, from Pearl Jam to Yes, is terrific. It gives a lot of people something to hang onto."
Artists are eligible for inclusion in the Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first recording. The 2017 inductees had to release their first recording no later than 1991.
The 32nd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Inductees, who are chosen by hundreds of voters of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in conjunction with an online fan vote, are represented in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, where special exhibits, educational programs and archives tell the story of rock 'n' roll's global impact.
Read more about this year's inductees here.
