Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Jimmy Fallon, Roots, Paul McCartney wish viewers a 'Wonderful Christmastime'

This is fun!

Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Facebook
Jimmy Fallon and friends sing "Wonderful Christmastime."

Related

Winter solstice 2016: What is it; when does it happen; Stonehenge connection
News anchors try artichoke dip on TV, goes terribly
Man killed, 4-year-old son injured while sledding
Electoral College vote: Live updates on state-by-state voting
Son dies calling 911 to save mother's life after both are shot

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK, NY —

Jimmy Fallon put together a musical Christmas card for his fans.

Fallon, his house band the Roots and the cast of the movie "Sing" performed a "Brady Bunch" style version of the Paul McCartney Christmas hit "Wonderful Christmastime."

At one point, the former Beatle joins the chorus of voices.

Jimmy Fallon, Paul McCartney and "Sing" Cast Perform "Wonderfu...

Jimmy and The Roots join Paul McCartney, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane and Tori Kelly for an a cappella rendition of "Wonderful Christmastime."

Posted by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 20, 2016

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 