Jet collides with deer

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By Don Bishop
A collision between an airplane and a deer forces a flight to be canceled.
Authorities say an American Eagle flight struck a deer while taking off from the Charlotte, North Carolina, international airport, forcing it to turn around and abort a flight to Gulfport, Mississippi.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilot of Flight 5320 declared an emergency shortly before noon Wednesday.
American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said the aircraft was leaking fuel as a result of the deer strike.
TV stations showed damage to one of the right front wing flaps of the CRJ700 jet, and emergency personnel sprayed foam on the aircraft as a precaution.
No injuries were reported.
The 44 passengers aboard the flight deplaned by stairs onto the tarmac and were seen boarding buses to return to the terminal.
