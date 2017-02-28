Jenks is getting new clinic

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
Jenks, Okla. —
You may have noticed the demolition going on near Elm and the Creek Turnpike.
The work began last week.
We spoke to the president of the Jenks chamber and he tells us the old Reasor's building is coming down, to make way for progress.
"St. John Health System bought the site several years ago," the official said. "Now, we are anxious to see what they do with it."
They will be building a full-service clinic. St. John released a statement reading in part "will include primary care, urgent care, radiology and lab services."
They are also slated to open a second clinic in Bixby.
Both are expected to be open in spring of 2018.
